Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.36.

Shares of LSPD traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,467. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.97.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

