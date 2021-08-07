Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 35,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 772,094 shares.The stock last traded at $93.44 and had previously closed at $89.17.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.36.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.43.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.