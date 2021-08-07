Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at BTIG Research

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS to C$142.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$123.25.

Shares of TSE LSPD traded up C$2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$122.12. The stock had a trading volume of 602,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,388. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$100.96. The stock has a market cap of C$16.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.40. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$37.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

