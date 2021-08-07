Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.03

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and traded as high as $8.50. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 108,724 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $898.54 million, a P/E ratio of -104.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

