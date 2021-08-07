Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives $9.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

LINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Shares of LINC opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.