Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $134.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.51. 209,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $141.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.62.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

