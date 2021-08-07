Linda Dorcena Forry Sells 625 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $88.96 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,860,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

