Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stake Boosted by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,663 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.54% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at $22,816,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $19,165,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 736,002 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 371.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 714,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 562,704 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $8,847,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 389,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $753.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 380.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

