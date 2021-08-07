Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 310.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ADAP shares. Barclays started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.