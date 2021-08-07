Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €285.00 by Baader Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN) received a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

LIN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €270.18 ($317.86).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €259.35 ($305.12) on Thursday. Linde has a one year low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a one year high of €262.20 ($308.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €246.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

