Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 33.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Linde by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $305.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $310.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

