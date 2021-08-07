Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $305.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.50. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $310.19. The stock has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

