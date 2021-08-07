LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. LiveRamp updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded up $8.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,574. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

