LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) by 264.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,657 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.89% of LM Funding America worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LM Funding America in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LM Funding America in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LM Funding America by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 128,665 shares during the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LMFA opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37. LM Funding America, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 29.26 and a quick ratio of 29.26.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. LM Funding America had a net margin of 80.47% and a negative return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

