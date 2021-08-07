loanDepot, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for loanDepot in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LDI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

