Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

WCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $114.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.61. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $116.36.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in WESCO International by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

