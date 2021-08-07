Loop Capital Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $220.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target cut by research analysts at Loop Capital from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $178.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.01. Etsy has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

