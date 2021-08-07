Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the building manufacturing company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

NYSE:LPX opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

In other news, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

