Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $13.60 Per Share

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $13.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.67. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

LPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.84. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 677,922 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 120,941 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after acquiring an additional 465,254 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

