Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Truist

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price upped by Truist from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Lyft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.38.

LYFT stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 75.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 25.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 18.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,643,610 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $99,388,000 after purchasing an additional 261,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 74.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 156,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

