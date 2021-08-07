MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Charles R. Bland Sells 4,500 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $276,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.22. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

