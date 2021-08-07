Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MDGL stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.95. The company had a trading volume of 116,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,863. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.07. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $142.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.38.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.