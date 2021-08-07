Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $98.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MDGL. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Shares of MDGL opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $142.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.38.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

