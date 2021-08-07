Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 94 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,885 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $244,871,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $177.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,505,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.83 billion, a PE ratio of -70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.79. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

