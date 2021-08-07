Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 0.7% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 51,974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.14.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $6.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.52. 1,252,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.21 and a 1 year high of $231.89.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.