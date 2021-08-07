Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Garmin by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Garmin by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Garmin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 40,906 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,238,450. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.73. 588,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.05. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $166.25.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

