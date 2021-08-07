Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.28 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $105.58. The stock had a trading volume of 182,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,292. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.94 and a 52 week high of $105.90.

