Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $6.26 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 82,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.8% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after acquiring an additional 193,961 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after acquiring an additional 989,275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,015. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.