Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,994 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.4% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 12,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $487.96. 307,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,100. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.24. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.96.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.