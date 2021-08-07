Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 1.5% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 203.1% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 910,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 489.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,113,000 after buying an additional 702,706 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,574,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,555,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,997,000.

Shares of VPL stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,894. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $65.62 and a one year high of $84.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.71.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

