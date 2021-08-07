Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 105.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.9%.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.53. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

