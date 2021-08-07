Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 23,090 Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Teekay by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 37,674 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Teekay in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teekay by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teekay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TK opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $279.06 million, a P/E ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.32. Teekay Co. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.86 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

