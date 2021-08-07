Man Group plc Makes New Investment in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCS. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $7,342,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Marcus by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in The Marcus by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 17.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in The Marcus during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of The Marcus stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36. The Marcus Co. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

