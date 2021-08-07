MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,856. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.45. MannKind has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.97.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

