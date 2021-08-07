ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.12%. ManTech International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.570-$3.680 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.57-3.68 EPS.

NASDAQ:MANT traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $84.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,293. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

In other ManTech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

