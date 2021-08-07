Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$37.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

MFI stock opened at C$25.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$23.20 and a 1-year high of C$30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5825966 earnings per share for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

