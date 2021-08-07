Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion and a PE ratio of 31.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $54.07.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

