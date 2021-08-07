Marine Products Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Marine Products has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marine Products has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $537.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.28. Marine Products has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $22.61.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Marine Products had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.81%.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.