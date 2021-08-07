Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $67.50

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of MRVL opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.68. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

