Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Masco recently reported second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.6% and 0.4%, respectively. Also, both the metrics jumped 34% and 24% year over year, respectively. North American Plumbing continues to benefit Masco. Plumbing Products segment sales grew 53% year over year in the quarter. Inorganic strategies, cost-saving initiatives and industry-leading branded building products also bode well. Adjusted gross margin and operating margin expanded 50 and 60 basis points from the prior year. Meanwhile, robust U.S. housing market fundamentals and repair & remodeling activities have been benefiting Masco. However, rise in raw material costs and expenses related to new product launches remain potent headwinds. Also, shares of Masco have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.79.

MAS stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.30. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, analysts predict that Masco will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 11.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 9.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Masco by 3.8% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 185,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

