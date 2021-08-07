Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Craig N. Adams Acquires 1,000 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.93.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $79,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $100,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

