Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Materion has raised its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. Materion has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materion will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

