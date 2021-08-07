Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,615,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew J. Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matson alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $320,200.00.

MATX stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.91. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after buying an additional 452,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,225,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.