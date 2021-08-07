MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96. MaxLinear has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $156,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,475.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,436 shares of company stock valued at $12,525,225. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after acquiring an additional 345,907 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in MaxLinear by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,691,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

