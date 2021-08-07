Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.