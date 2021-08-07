Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $352.09. 2,123,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,060. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $352.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.01.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

