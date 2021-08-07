Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,430 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 598.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,399 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after purchasing an additional 979,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $211,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,898,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,982,762.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $1,384,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,368,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,234,229 shares of company stock valued at $493,365,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSH traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.94. 936,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,959. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.87.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

