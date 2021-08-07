Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 385.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.5% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,430,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.77. The company has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

