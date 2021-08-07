Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 20,214 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,214 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.3% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,035,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,163. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.