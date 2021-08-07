MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Posts Earnings Results

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%.

Shares of MBI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.84. 339,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,447. MBIA has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07. The company has a market cap of $643.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Get MBIA alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $57,315.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.